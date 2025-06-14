FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected this Father's Day weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

We are kicking off your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Outdoor plans? The earlier in the day the better. After 2pm, scattered showers and storms will be developing. With winds out of the southeast, storms will initialize inland then move toward I-75 and the coast mid to late afternoon. Storms will wind down after sunset.

Sunday, Father's Day, will be similar, though it looks like showers won't be as numerous. Scattered storms are expected after 2pm.

The threat for severe weather is low over the weekend with heavy rain and lightning as your main threats in storms that develop.

Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the low to mid-90s, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

