FORECAST: After a few wet days changes are arriving for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Are you ready for some sunshine? We are waking up to mostly clear skies all thanks to drier air that is moving into Southwest Florida. The sunshine will stick around through the afternoon and that will allow our temperatures which are starting in the low to mid 70s to climb into the low 90s today. While it will be drier today, we can't completely rule out an isolated chance of a shower or storm. The rain chance today is between 20-30%.

The dry air will stick around for the weekend and Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s both days. The rain chance of Saturday is 20% and Sunday 30%.

Next week, moisture starts to build back in and our chance of rain will climb each day and be around 50-60% by Tuesday.

