FORECAST: Above normal temperatures expected into the weekend

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 5th, 2026.

After a VERY foggy morning, Monday turned into a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°.

Overnight, mostly clear with fog developing once again after midnight. We are likely to see dense fog for the next couple of mornings.

The overall weather pattern doesn't change much. We stay warm and get a little warmer in the days ahead as afternoon highs stay in the low 80s. No significant chance of rain in the forecast this week.

We are looking at a change in the pattern with another cold front arrive late Sunday into Monday of next week which will drop our afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

