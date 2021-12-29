FORECAST: Above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine into the weekend

FORECAST:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the end of 2021 as strong high pressure aloft continues to hold its position over the eastern Gulf and Caribbean. The high as keeping the area dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected through New Year's Eve and into the holiday weekend. That high will also protect Florida from the severe weather impacting a large area of the Southeastern United States on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be 6 to 8° above average with mid-80s likely for most areas away from the immediate coast. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s so it will be very comfortable for your New Year's Eve outdoor plans. Humidity will be slightly higher through the end of the week.

On Sunday afternoon, a storm system will drag a cold front across the area, bringing cooler weather to the region. Highs will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s Monday. The cooler weather should last through mid week.

