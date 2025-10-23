FORECAST: A weak cold front will move through today

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures that range from the mid 60s north to mid 70s south. We also have an area of dense fog around the Peace River between Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte which is limiting visibility to less than 1/2 a mile.

This afternoon as we wait for a weak cold front to move through the area our afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our average for this time of the year is 85°. The front will move through around lunchtime and the breeze will start to pick up behind the front gusting 15-20mph out of the northeast.

Overnight, the northeast breeze will continue and under mostly clear skies our temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

As we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend, both Friday and Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs climbing into the upper 80s both days. The humidity will be lower as well with no chance of rain or morning fog. Sunday the moisture starts to build in a bit again and that will lead to a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two and by Monday that rain chance will climb up to 30-40% with highs in upper 80s both days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.