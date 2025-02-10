FORECAST: A warm week ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday, February 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s with patchy fog around Lake Okeechobee. Visibility around the lake could be as low as 1/2 of a mile this morning. That fog will mix out and this afternoon it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs temperatures once again climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85° today which is way above our average of 77° for this time of the year.

Tonight we will stay warm with lows back in the mid 60s with fog developing overnight into the morning hours.

We stay very warm this week with highs staying in the mid 80s if not upper 80s all the way through the upcoming weekend.

We are expecting a shift in the weather pattern next Monday where a cold front is expected to move through and cool us off a bit dropping our afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

There is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

