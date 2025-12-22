FORECAST: A warm and breezy start to the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 22nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm on this first full day of winter. Temperatures are in the upper 50s in Charlotte and DeSoto counties and low to mid 60s south in Lee and Collier counties. No fog or rain to deal with this morning as our skies are mostly clear. This afternoon lots of sunshine as we stay warm with highs in the low 80s. It will be breezy with the winds gusting 20-25mph out of the east-northeast.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area.

Looking ahead at the next few days, there are no major changes in the forecast as we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. We could see some patchy fog on Christmas morning.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient as the warm weather looks to continue through the weekend. However, a cold front looks like it will arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some cooler weather to Southwest Florida.

