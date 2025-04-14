FORECAST: A sunny and warm start to the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, April 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up nice and quiet this morning with temperatures in mid to upper 50s which is below our average of 64° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting a high of 86° which is right around our average of 85°.

Overnight, we stay clear and nice with temperatures falling into the low 60s. Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to later in the week, we start warming up even more Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s and by the time the weekend rolls around will be at or near 90° both Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, we stay dry this week with no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We are officially 3.89" behind for the year in Fort Myers and 4.03" behind in Naples.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

