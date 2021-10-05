FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Day Expected In SWFL

FORECAST :

It's a little warmer outside as we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s and a mostly dry afternoon with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Overnight a few clouds with lows back in mid 70s. Tomorrow we will see an isolated chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and that rain chance goes up Thursday to a 50% chance and up to 60-70% chance Friday into the upcoming weekend.

We need the rain in Southwest Florida. We are 3.34" behind since January 1st.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical

Sam located over the far North Atlantic several hundred miles to the east of Newfoundland.

They are watching one other area for the possibility of development and that is a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that continue over the southeastern Bahamas waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward over the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 10 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

