FORECAST: A gorgeous day on the way after a chilly start

Here is your forecast for Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 50s around town. While this is an increase, we are still way below our average of 62°. This afternoon will be perfect. Lots of sunshine, high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light breeze out of the northeast. Our average high is 82­° so we will be slightly below that but still very, very nice.

In the days ahead we warm up a degree or two each day as the warmth returns to Southwest Florida. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 80s with overnights in the upper 60s. Early next week our highs will reach 84°-85° getting us back to above average temperatures by mid-week.

There is no significant rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

