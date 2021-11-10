Watch
FORECAST: A few showers for Veterans Day
A little warmer in Southwest Florida this afternoon as we wait for a cold front to bring some rain tomorrow and Friday
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 10, 2021
FORECAST:

Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Veterans Day with highs in the 80s. A few scattered showers will be possible. Isolated showers will be possible Friday with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday with a slight chance for showers, followed by cooler and less humid weather for Sunday into early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is giving an area of low pressure in the north Atlantic a MEDIUM chance for development. It is not expected to be any threat to land regardless of development.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

