FORECAST: A few showers and storms expected this week

FORECAST:

The forecast for the rest of this week will consist of increased moisture and chances for showers and storms. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs around 90. Lows will drop into the 70s. Expect scattered storms mainly during the afternoon each day, with increased chances later in the week and into this weekend. Humidity will be noticeably higher this week than it was last week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is still issuing advisories on Sam in the North Atlantic, although it will become a post-tropical cyclone soon. Victor will dissipate by Tuesday. Another area of concern is just east of the Bahamas with a LOW chance for development as it tracks westward toward the southeast U.S. It is unlikely to develop further.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

