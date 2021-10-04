FORECAST: A Dry Monday

FORECAST:

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast this morning with a light northeast breeze. The radar is fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers out over the Gulf of Mexico and moving away from the coastline. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. Overnight a few clouds with lows back in the low 70s.

Tomorrow we will see an isolated chance of showers in the afternoon and that rain chance goes up Wednesday to 40-50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

We need the rain in Southwest Florida as we are over 3 inches behind for the year.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located over the far North Atlantic and on Tropical Depression Victor which is located over the central tropical Atlantic.

The are also watching a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be especially conducive, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwestward through late this weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

