FORECAST: A Drier Day Ahead For SWFL

FORECAST:

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with calm winds. The radar is dry this morning with just a few showers over on the east coast of the state. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a just a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon thanks to a southwest wind that will push the wet weather toward the east coast of the state. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

As what remains of Ida moves east across the U.S. it will drag a moisture tail or cold front across the state and this will influence our weather Thursday and Friday bringing more cloud cover and a higher chance of rain. Our rain chance increases to 50-60% Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Kate moving over the central Atlantic.

The Weather Prediction Center is issuing Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Ida moving over northeastern Mississippi.

They are also monitoring two other areas for possible development.

The first is a well-defined low pressure system over the far eastern Atlantic more than 200 miles southwest of the coast of Guinea. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the low moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 90 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 percent.

The second is a broad area of low pressure that is forecast to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days. Environmental conditions appear to be somewhat conducive for slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 20 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

