FORECAST: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10AM this morning

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 8th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog around the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties until 10AM where visibility is less than 1/4 of a mile in many areas. Once the fog mixes out we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing in the mid 80s this afternoon thanks to an east-southeast breeze across the state. We are forecasting 85° today which is way above our average of 75° for this time of the year and just one shy of the record of 86° which was last reached in 1991.

The overall weather pattern doesn't change much. We stay warm with temperatures in the mid 80s once again on Friday and we will stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday with no significant chance of rain in the forecast through the weekend.

We are looking at a change in the pattern with a cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday of next week which will drop our afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s starting on Monday. Wednesday could bring us a chance of showers. Right now, the forecast for Wednesday is mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

