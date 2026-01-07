FORECAST: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10AM

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 7th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with fog around the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties until 10AM where visibility is less than 1/4 of a mile in many areas. Once the fog mixes out we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing up near 80° this afternoon. That is above our average of 75° for this time of the year. Areas inland will be a little warmer thanks to a west wind later today.

Overnight, mostly clear with fog developing once again after midnight. We are likely to see dense fog for the next couple of mornings.

The overall weather pattern doesn't change much. We stay warm and get a little warmer in the days ahead as afternoon highs stay in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow and Friday our high will be 84°. No significant chance of rain in the forecast this week.

We are looking at a change in the pattern with another cold front arrive late Sunday into Monday of next week which will drop our afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s starting on Monday

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

