FORECAST: A cooler start to the week, a stronger front arrives Thursday

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up cooler and less humid this morning thanks to to cold front that moved through overnight. We are sitting in the to to upper 50s across much of the area. While this feels completely different to the warm stretch of weather we have been having, this is right around our average low of 54° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. We are forecasting 75° and that is our average for this time of the year.

Tomorrow, we warm up a bit, reaching the upper 70s with clouds still lingering across the area. As another front approaches we will be cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The next front will be stronger and actually bring us a 50% chance of showers for Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach 70° with some locations staying in the upper 60s.

The coldest morning will be Friday morning. We are forecasting 40° and many locations inland and north will stay in the mid to upper 30s. Lots of sunshine Friday but with the cool air moving into the area our highs will stay in the low 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.