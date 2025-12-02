FORECAST: A cold front will bring isolated showers and gusty winds

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm this morning ahead of a cold front that will move through later today. Our temperatures are in the low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 60s elsewhere around town. Keep in mind our average low this time of the year is 59°.

We are waking up cloudy this morning and waiting for the wind to pick up ahead of the front. The wind will be out of the south and gusting 25-30mph out of the southwest by lunchtime. We will see a 30% chance of an isolated shower mainly between 10am and 4pm this afternoon. We need the rain. November ended up tying for the driest on record in Fort Myers with a Trace of rain the entire month. That means we are now officially behind 17.97" for the year.

Our highs today will still climb into the low 80s despite the cloud cover and wind. Once the front moves through overnight into early Wednesday morning, our humidity will drop and highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning we will wake up in the upper 50s around the area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another cold front will arrive on Sunday bring more cloud cover and a chance of rain. Saturday will be the better of the two days with highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies to start the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

