FORECAST: A cold front will bring big changes as we head into Halloween weekend

Here is your forecast for Thursday, October 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 60s up north to mid 70s down in Collier county. Thanks to cold front that moved through, we will only see our highs climb into the mid to upper 70s today despite being mostly sunny. The front will usher in much cooler and drier air which will keep our highs in the 70s the next three days. This afternoon will be breezy with the winds gusting in the low 20s.

Overnight, a few passing clouds as the breeze stays out of the northwest. This will allow our temperatures to fall in the mid to upper 50s tonight. So Halloween, we will wake up well below our average of 66°.

Halloween we will see lots of sunshine once again as we stay sunny and breezy. Our highs Friday will be in the mid 70s. We are forecasting 76° on Halloween. This would be our coolest Halloween since 2012. Overnight into Saturday, we expect it to be even cooler with lows falling into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday we stay sunny and cool with highs in the upper 70s and by Sunday we will warm up in the low 80s as we stay dry.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

