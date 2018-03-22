TRIPLE THREAT: Wind fuels three fires in Collier

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Three brush fires popped up in Collier County Wednesday.

An 800 acre blaze is burning in an remote area along the Hendry-Collier County line, near the old Hendry Correctional Institute.

As of 8:00 Wednesday night it was 10% contained, but no homes were threatened.

A smaller, 50 acre fire started in a wooded area north of Tamiami Trail. The Greenway Fire was burning near a small community, but the homes aren't in any danger.

A third fire, known as the Flag Pond Fire was burning just south of Alligator Alley, mile marker 96. No structures were threatened from that fire.

The Florida Forestry Service is asking residents to stay updated on the fire, since evacuations could be ordered if conditions worsen.