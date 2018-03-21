Red Flag fire warning for parts of Southwest Florida Wednesday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – A Red Flag Warning in in effect over interior portions of west central and southwest Florida due to high winds and low humidity.

According to the National Weather Service, a dry air mass continues to fill into the region accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Relative humidity is forecast to drop to below 35 percent for a few hours this afternoon over the interior.

This will produce Red Flag conditions due to the breezy winds and low fuel moisture.

The warning remains in effect from 2pm until 7pm Wednesday.

Affected areas include Polk County, Highlands County, inland Charlotte County, and inland Lee County.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.