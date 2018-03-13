Over 13,000 acres burned by wildfires in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire crews continue to work two large wildfires in Collier County that have forced the closure of some recreational areas, but are not threatening any homes.

According to the National Park Service, the Anhinga Wildfire in Big Cypress National Preserve has burned over 3,000 acres and is 50% contained. That's up 40% from Monday.

The fire is burning one mile north of Interstate 75 on the east side of State Road 29.

The preserve has issued closures for the Bear Island Area, which includes the Pink Jeep, Gator Head and Bear Island Campgrounds, and the following roads and trails: Bear Island Grade Trail, Perocchi Grade Trail, and Bear Island Campground Road.

However, growth is expected due to wind direction and low relative humidity. Firefighters are working hard to limit the growth of the wildfire to south of Bear Island grade, west of Turner River Road and Perocchi Grade, north of I-75 and east of S.R. 29.

Meanwhile the massive Faka Union brush fire is burning in the Picayune Strand State Forest. At last check, the nearly 10,500 acre fire is now 95% contained.

Fire officials say weekend rains helped firefighters get the upper hand.