Burn ban lifted in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Recent heavy rains throughout Florida are quickly putting an end to burn bans, and Charlotte County is the latest to lift theirs.

Commissioners in Charlotte County voted on Tuesday to lift the ban on outdoor burning -- including yard waste and recreational fires -- and the use of fireworks and sparklers.

According to the Florida Forest Service, that leaves just three counties with temporary burn bans in place: Hendry, Glades, and Osceola.

Five other counties have permanent burn bans in place: Sarasota, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Orange, and Duval.

The City of Cape Coral rescinded their burn ban on May 15th.

The City of North Port rescinded their burn ban on May 18th.