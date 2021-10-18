Fall-like temperatures for Monday

It is going to be a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine thanks to a front that moved through over the weekend. We'll see temperatures starting off in the upper 60s and warming up to the upper 80s through the afternoon.

It will be warm but the dry air behind the front will help lower the humidity and our rain chances for today. We're not expecting any rain so you can leave the umbrella at home for the morning and evening commute.

Tuesday will also feature low humidity with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. A shift in the wind will start to work a few isolated showers into the forecast by Wednesday. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the low 70s through the rest of the workweek.

