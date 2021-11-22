Watch
Dense fog this morning, better weather ahead

Today is a good day to be weather aware as we have a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of SWFL, plus another cold front is on the way.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 22, 2021
This morning we're starting off cloudy with a bit of patchy to dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties until 8 this morning. This is all associated with a cold front that will also move through today. We could start to feel those breezy conditions with scattered showers associated with the front during the later morning hours. Highs will be in the low 80s by the afternoon, but we'll feel much cooler by Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will start to filter in. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s'. The overnight temperatures could be the coldest we've seen all season with some spots falling into the upper 40s.

These mostly sunny afternoons followed by chilly nights continue through the Thanksgiving holiday. This should also help with any last-minute travel plans. The next cold front should arrive by Saturday helping to keep the cooler weather around for a little longer.

