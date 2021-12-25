Cool for your Christmas Eve evening

Temperatures this evening will cool down to the mid-60s shortly after sunset. This will be perfect if anyone wants to watch the sky to catch a glimpse of Santa tonight.

As we wake up in the morning, temperatures will be in the mid-50s under clear skies. This warming trend will continue for your Christmas Day with highs near 80 degrees. Humidity and rain chances will remain low which will be perfect for any outdoor holiday plans.

Temperatures will continue to increase each and every day through your workweek. We'll see highs each day in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows near 60 degrees. For now, we look like we will remain dry as well despite spots such as Fort Myers being 2.80 inches behind in rainfall for the year.

