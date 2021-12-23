Chilly temperatures for Wednesday evening

Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s across Southwest Florida. This is well below the average of 56 degrees that we typically see this time of the year. Chilly temperatures and clear skies will continue to be the weather trend through Thursday morning.

By the afternoon, highs will cap out in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We're not expecting any rain so many people will probably want to head to the coast, but the Gulf waters are still looking a little rough. Boaters should be aware it will be breezy with seas between 3 to 5 feet.

Your Christmas Eve forecast on Friday looks fantastic! Highs will be near 78 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-50s. We'll be slightly warmer for your Christmas Day with highs near 80 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

