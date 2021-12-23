Watch
Weather

Actions

Chilly temperatures for Wednesday evening

items.[0].videoTitle
Skies clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as we start our Thursday. That is well below our average of 56 degrees for this time of year
Posted at 7:45 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 19:45:19-05

Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s across Southwest Florida. This is well below the average of 56 degrees that we typically see this time of the year. Chilly temperatures and clear skies will continue to be the weather trend through Thursday morning.

By the afternoon, highs will cap out in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We're not expecting any rain so many people will probably want to head to the coast, but the Gulf waters are still looking a little rough. Boaters should be aware it will be breezy with seas between 3 to 5 feet.

Your Christmas Eve forecast on Friday looks fantastic! Highs will be near 78 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-50s. We'll be slightly warmer for your Christmas Day with highs near 80 degrees under plenty of sunshine.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018