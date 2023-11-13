Watch Kevin Bacon do the ‘Footloose’ dance to mark end of actor’s strike

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike is over, and Kevin Bacon pulled out some fancy “Footloose” moves to celebrate.

The 65-year-old actor, known for his prolific screen career and six degrees of separation from pretty much any other thespian, has a popular TikTok account where he often showcases his dancing and singing, along with life on the Connecticut farm he shares with fellow actor and wife Kyra Sedgwick.

So on Nov. 10, when the actor’s union announced it had come to a tentative agreement to end the almost-four-month strike that put filming on hold across the U.S., he posted a video showing off his signature footwork from 1984’s “Footloose,” the film that made him famous. The setting mirrors the warehouse dance scene in the film, in which he’s silhouetted against a lit doorway.

“Strike over!” Bacon captioned the clip, shot in what looks to be the barn on his farm.

Commenters loved the video. “Is this how I find out the strike is over?” mato2mato said in a most-liked comment.

“We need a mass Footloose dance-off!” TikToker user @josephine_witch exclaimed.

While Bacon may be famous for his dancing, he and Sedgwick are also often seen singing and strumming to guitars on their TikTok posts. These songs include those inspired by and with their goats pigs, and even horses.

Here’s Bacon using his pig Johnny for percussion on a ditty he called “Pig Belly.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike, which overlapped with the recent Writers Guild of America strike, lasted 118 days and left many creatives and actors out of work.

“We have forged the biggest deal in industry history which broke pattern, established new revenue streams and passed a historic $1 billion plus dollar deal with the most progressive AI protections ever written, I feel pretty confident in saying this is a paradigm shift of seismic proportions!” SAG-AFTRA President and “The Nanny” actor Fran Drescher said in a press release announcing the strike’s end.

According to the press release, the new deal offers actors higher wages, better compensation for streaming projects and protection from AI, along with makeup and hair artist equity, diversity gains and protection during the casting process.

Bacon’s next movie to come out is “Leave the World Behind,” which co-stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke and debuts on Netflix on Dec. 8.

Does Bacon’s “Footloose” dancing make you want to get up and break a move yourself?

