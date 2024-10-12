Was your home damaged in Hurricane Milton? How authorities say you can avoid hiring fraudulent contractors

LEE COUNTY, Fla (WFTX) — Several law enforcement agencies in Southwest Florida are encouraging residents to be vigilant about who they hire to repair damage from Hurricane Milton.

In a post on the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they offer a few tips to keep in mind before you decide which contractor to hire:



If the price is too good to be true, proceed with caution

If the contractor tells you that you don't need a permit, proceed with caution

Ask to see their license

Never pay the full amount up front to an unlicensed contractor who may promise you a better deal if you pay up front in full

The Fort Myers Police Department posted contractor red flags as well:

Missing license information

Extremely low prices

Using a P.O. Box instead of a street address

Requests for large upfront payments

Unmarked vehicles with out-of-state tags

Trying to avoid pulling a permit

Won't provide a written agreement

The department says residents can verify that their contractors are properly licensed hereon the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation's website.