Walmart Is Selling Huge Boxes With 488 Pieces Of Halloween Candy

If you typically get a lot of trick-or-treaters on Halloween (or, let’s be honest, just really love candy), Walmart is selling a gigantic box of candy that is sure to be enough for all the ghosts and goblins at your door — and yourself.

The 488-piece box of Hershey candy comes with miniature Kit Kats, Rolos, Reese’s, Jolly Ranchers, Twizzlers and Hershey’s Kisses in Milk Chocolate Kisses and Vampire flavors.

The box costs $29.98, which breaks down to about 6 cents per piece of candy. It is sold online (although it’s out of stock at Walmart.com right now) and you’ll likely be able to find it in Walmart’s Halloween candy aisle.

Walmart

As mentioned, one of the candies you’ll find in the box is Hershey’s Vampire Kisses, which are returning this year, along with Witch’s Brew Kit Kats, Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, Reese’s Franken-Cups and Reese’s Pumpkins, Ghosts and Bats shapes.

The Vampire Kisses look just like normal Hershey Kisses, but once you sink your fangs in them, you’ll find a bright-red, strawberry-flavored crème that looks spine-tinglingly perfect for the season.

The Hershey Company

If the giant Hershey’s box is simply too much candy for you, you can of course buy all the same Hershey candy, but in smaller, separate bags.

You’ll also find a variety of other Halloween candy in stores as well, including Skittles Shriekers and Nerds candy corn. The new Skittles packs are filled with super-sour Skittles that look just like the rest of the pack, so you won’t know if you have a regular Skittle or a super sour one until you’ve tried them.

The Nerds candy corn still has the triangular shape of traditional candy corn, but comes in multiple solid colors and features two different textures: a chewy mellowcreme center and a crispy candy shell exterior. The brand says the candy is sweet, tangy, crunchy and chewy.

Is your favorite part of Halloween all the candy or do you prefer costumes and decorations?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.