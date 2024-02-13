Missed all those viral Starbucks cups? Here are some other options

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’ve probably heard of the Stanley cup by now. The 40-ounce juggernaut is the latest cup craze, but it’s certainly not the first. Starbucks cups and tumblers have been lighting up the internet for years now. Some dedicated fans have even made it their mission to collect them all.

Sometimes, though, you can’t get your hands on a particularly popular model. Even if you’re not a collector and are just a casual lover of a really nice cup, missing out can be a real drag. But thankfully there are viral Starbucks cup alternatives that can help you get the same look despite those sellouts.

So if you didn’t make it to your local Starbucks in time for the viral Bearista mug, we’ve got you covered. And when looking for cup alternatives, we made sure to capture the style and essence of the original and keep things affordable and easy to buy.

Bearista alternative: Dreamfocus Bear Water Bottle

Amazon

$20 for 32 ounce at Amazon $22 for 45 ounce at Amazon

In the fall of 2023, the Starbucks “Bearista” cup hit social media with a frenzy. Unfortunately, this adorable tumbler could only be found in Asia, so Americans were left to find the cup on resale sites at ridiculously high prices.

But, if you want to enjoy your beverages in a bear-shaped cup, then you’ll want to pick up the Dreamfocus Bear Water Bottle. This adorable guy comes in two sizes, a 32-oz. bottle for just $20 and a 45-oz. bottle for $22. You can also choose from four different colors: clear, brown, blue and pink. The bear bottle comes with a snap-on lid, a straw and a convenient strap to easily carry along your cute beverage buddy.

Stanley x Starbucks alternative: Hot Pink Ozark Trail 40-oz. Tumbler

Walmart

$15 (was $20) at Walmart

Why risk getting run over at Target for a pretty pink cup when you go to Walmart to pick up the Hot Pink Ozark Trail 40-oz. Tumbler?

Right now, it’s on sale for just $15! Even the regular retail price of $20 is a fabulous deal for this tumbler. This 40 oz. cup is sweat-free and keeps your drinks cold for up to 25 hours and beverages hot for up to 6 hours. Its design allows it to fit into almost any cup holder and is spill-proof. Plus, it is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Starbucks Copper Studded Tumbler alternative: Aubree Says Studded Tumbler

Amazon

$27 at Amazon

If you like the blingy look of theStarbucks Copper Studded Tumbler, then you’ll love the Aubree Says Coffee Studded Tumbler.

Available on Amazon for just $27, it’s difficult to notice much of a difference between the two cups, except for the lack of a corporate logo. The 24-oz double-walled tumbler insulates your drinks to keep them hot or cold for longer than a single-walled cup. The price tag is a lot lighter than the original, yet you get the same luxurious look and fun texture as the original

Starbucks X Rachel Zoe tumbler alternative: Exacmos Tumbler

Amazon

$20 (was $27) at Amazon

A couple of years ago, Starbucks teamed up with stylist Rachel Zoe for a line of merchandise, including a couple of plastic tumblers. One of the cup designs featured leopard print.

The Exacmos 30-oz. Leopard Print Tumbler is available on Amazon and has that wild-side style you may be looking for in your cup. The tumbler’s stainless steel construction makes it durable and the double-walled insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. You also get a handle, detachable straw and a flip top to slip your drink however you like.

Holiday red Stanley x Starbucks alternative: Stanley Rosewood Glow 40 Ounce Tumbler

Stanley

$45 at Stanley

While not the original metallic red shade of the Stanley x Starbucks holiday cup, this crimson-hued version of the iconic Stanley cup is a great option. The most obvious reason? It’s from the same brand, and that means it has all the same stellar features like a three-position lid that allows you to sip or drink through a straw and the ability to keep drinks hot or color for hours. No, it’s not the fire engine red hue of the original, but it’s certainly close.

Starbucks iridescent winter cold cup alternative: Ello Monterey Double Walled Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

$10 (was $15) at Amazon

While nothing exists quite like the Starbucks iridescent cold cup, this alternative from Ello is pretty close. With a shimmering rainbow iridescent exterior, you’ll get the same colorful yet subtle aesthetic. Yes, of course, you also get many of the same features as the Starbucks iteration.

The Ello comes with a straw, lid and built-in coaster. Plus, it’s double-wall insulated to keep drinks cold for hours, it fits in a standard cup holder and holds up for 24 ounces.

8. Starbucks color-changing cup alternative: Meoky Color Changing 24 oz. Cups

Amazon

$15 (was $27) at Amazon

Do you remember the hysteria created by Starbucks’ color-changing cups? We do!

It’s been a while since the original color-changing cup set made its debut. However, we found this 6-piece set of color-changing cups on Amazon on sale for under $15 (marked down for a limited time from its $27 regular price). Each cup has a color-coordinated lid and straw, but who says you can’t mix and match for something fun?

The cups hold 24 ounces of liquid and will start changing color if it is below 59 degrees F. The splash-proof lids will keep your drink neatly inside the cup while you’re enjoying the party.

Missed all those viral Starbucks cups? Here are some other options originally appeared on Simplemost.com