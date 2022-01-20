Watch
NewsLocal NewsWFTX VideosSports

Actions

Orlando to host US final home World Cup qualifier in March

items.[0].image.alt
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Players with Toronto FC, right, and Orlando City stand on the pitch at Exploria Stadium before an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that the match will be at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
MLS Orlando City Toronto FC Soccer
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 08:17:50-05

CHICAGO, Ill. — The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama.

The U.S. Soccer Federation scheduled the match at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier.

Needing only a draw in their finale to qualify, the U.S. lost 2-1 four days later at Trinidad and Tobago, and the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances was stopped.

The U.S. is 4-0 at Exploria, which has a capacity of 25,500 and opened in 2014.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4