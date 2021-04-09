Vera Bradley Crocs In Pretty Floral Patterns Are Here Just In Time For Spring

When the warm weather beckons you outside to do some gardening or fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue, you’ll need some footwear that’s easy to slip on and off. Crocs are the go-to shoes of spring and summer, and now they’re available in fresh new prints, courtesy of another iconic brand: Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley’s floral prints are timeless and distinctly feminine, and the brand’s collaboration with Crocs is just what you’d expect from the classic luggage company. With curling, colorful flower petals and tropical greenery, the Vera Bradley x Crocs collection is vibrant and cheerful — ideal for wearing in the yard on a sunny day.

Plus, you won’t just find the slip-on clogs in these offerings from Crocs — there’s also a sandal variation that’s pretty enough to pair with a sundress or add to your beach-day ensemble.

Check out the options available in the limited-edition Vera Bradley + Crocs collection.

Crocs Classic Rain Forest Leaves Clog

Offering a new spin on the popular Crocs clog, this lush rain forest print is on a white background with green-blue botanical details. Available for $49.99, these slip-ons are perfect for puttering around the garden or heading out to the pool for a dip.

Crocs Classic Rain Forest Canopy Pink Clog

For $49.99, these bright pink and green clogs bring a tropical refresh to the classic Croc shoe. The website notes that Crocs only offers whole sizes, so if you typically order a half-size, it’s best to size down to the next whole size when ordering your Crocs. The optional heel straps provide a more secure fit if you need it.

Crocs Kadee Rain Forest Leaves Sandal

These cute sandals are sturdy and comfortable, just like other Crocs shoes, but they don’t scream, “CROCS!” in quite the same way. Lightweight and flexible, the forest-print sandals are $29.99, and they can be worn for a variety of warm-weather occasions, easily dressed up or down.

Of course, you can match your new Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear with Vera Bradley luggage and accessories that sport the same prints. Head to a picnic in the park wearing your rain forest canopy-print clogs and carrying all your goodies in a cooler backpack ($85) with the same lively pattern.

Or match your sandals with the rain forest leaves pattern to a durable family tote bag that celebrates summertime with the same tropical imagery.

The Vera Bradley + Crocs collaboration will only be available for a limited time, so shop the collection while you can!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.