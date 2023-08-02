US ready for 'ordered departure' from Niger, under forced protection

The U.S. embassy personnel are preparing for an "ordered departure" from Niger, a source has confirmed to Scripps News.

Following that report on Wednesday, U.S. troops had been restricted to their bases and under forced protection.

U.S. troops suspended their cooperation with the Nigerien militaryas a military junta there demanded that all drone operations cease.

Reports surfaced that, according to intelligence, it is believed that the junta in power now could take foreign hostages to use as human shields in a potential conflict.

A U.S. diplomat and multiple other officials said a final decision to evacuate the embassy was not solidified by Wednesday evening in Washington, Politico reported.

Niger, in West Africa, recently moved to democracy and has been a significant recipient of U.S. aid dollars.

In late June, Scripps News reported that armed members of Niger's presidential guard staged an attempted coup by surrounding the presidential palace and reportedly detaining Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum.

The rebelling soldiers reportedly tried to gain support from other security services. A tweet from Niger's presidential account said the country's army and national guard were still opposed to the rebel forces and "ready to attack" if the situation continued.

The U.S. State Department said in a previous statement, "The United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order."

