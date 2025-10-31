Orlando International Airport flights delayed up to 11 hours due to staffing issues, FAA says

Travelers scheduled to arrive at Orlando International Airport on Thursday night are facing hourslong delays — with some flights running nearly 12 hours behind schedule.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the holdups were caused by staffing shortages and said a ground delay had been issued for the airport.

According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the average delay was a little more than two and a half hours. At one point, the maximum delay stretched to 714 minutes.

Orlando International Airport is one of the busiest in the U.S. and processes an average of 155,000 passengers each day, according to airport traffic statistics.

The travel disruption comes just days after thousands of air traffic controllers missed their first full paycheck due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Secretary of Transportation and the air traffic controllers' union have previously warned about increased chances of controllers calling out sick as financial pressures mount. With rent and mortgage payments due November 1st, some air traffic controllers are reportedly considering driving for ride-share services like Lyft and Uber to make ends meet.

The union representing air traffic controllers has been encouraging members to change their social media profile pictures and press members of Congress to end the shutdown.

Both sides of the political aisle remain entrenched in their positions, with the primary sticking point being health care policy. Republicans want to pass a continuing resolution to reopen the government first and debate health care later, while Democrats are demanding concessions regarding expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies — arguing that without action, millions of Americans will face higher insurance premiums in the coming months.

The current shutdown has already exceeded the historical average of eight days for government shutdowns dating back to the late 1970s. The longest shutdown on record lasted 35 days during 2018-2019, resulting in $11 billion in lost economic productivity according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.