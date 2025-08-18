New Forever stamp will commemorate President Jimmy Carter

The U.S. Postal Service will honor former President Jimmy Carter with a new Forever stamp. It will be released October 1st, on what would have been Carter's 101st birthday.

The stamp features an image from the 1982 painting of Carter by Herbert Abrams.

Carter, who died last December at 100 years old, is being recognized for both his presidency and his decades of humanitarian work promoting peace, human rights and social progress around the world.

Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter also had a long post-presidency, living 43 years following his White House departure.

After his presidential term, Carter returned to Georgia and opened the Carter Center, which is focused on national and international issues of public policy. It has monitored elections, supported homebuilding through Habitat For Humanity and worked to eliminate the parasitic Guinea Worm disease worldwide.