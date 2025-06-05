Army leaders defend parade and border spending as Congress presses for answers

Army leaders on Wednesday defended spending as much as $45 million to add a parade to the service's 250th birthday celebration on June 14 in Washington, saying it will help boost recruitment, as Congress members argued that the money could be better spent on troops' barracks or other priorities.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee also said they are concerned that the Defense Department is shifting about $1 billion from a variety of accounts — including base housing — to cover the costs of shoring up the defense of the southern border.

Spending for the parade has become a flashpoint since it comes at a time when the Trump administration is slashing funding for personnel and programs across the federal government, including the Defense Department.

While the Army has long planned for a festival on the National Mall to celebrate its 250th birthday, the parade was just recently added. President Donald Trump has long wanted a military parade in the city, after seeing an elaborate one in France on Bastille Day during his first presidential term, and June 14 is also his birthday.

RELATED STORY | Army plans for a potential parade on Trump's birthday call for 6,600 soldiers, AP learns

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., questioned whether the additional cost of the parade was appropriate since all the military services are facing 8% budget cuts, and said perhaps it could be used to improve troops’ quality of life or warfighting capabilities. He prodded Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll on what he would prioritize if Congress wrote him a blank check for $45 million.

Driscoll replied that he thinks the parade offers a chance to tell the public about the Army. “I believe very specifically that telling that story will directly lead to a recruiting boom and will fill up our pipeline for the coming years," he said.

At the same time, he and Gen. Randy George, chief of staff of the Army, told lawmakers that the service has now met its recruiting goal for the year — with 61,000 recruits. Army officials have predicted for months that they would hit the target early after making a series of changes to recruiting programs, recruiters and policies over the past several years.

That prompted Rep. Wesley Bell, D-Mo., to ask why the parade was needed for recruiting if it's already surging.

Driscoll said the Army believes the parade “will empower an entire new generation of America’s youth to catch the spirit to serve their nation.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., defended the parade spending, saying “you cannot put a price tag on patriotism.”

House members on both sides of the aisle pressed the Army about a recent request to shift money from across the budget to support the southern border. The biggest concern, they said, is that it takes money away from base housing, which has been plagued with persistent problems, including mold, rodents and raw sewage in barracks.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., agreed the nation needs a strong border, but said lawmakers worked for the past year on a broad effort to address the housing problems. “I feel like a decision was made that undermined this whole effort that we spent the last year doing.," he said.

Pressed on the issue by Carbajal, George acknowledged that redirecting the money has an impact on the barracks.

“If we took $1 billion out of barracks, we would be able to fix less barracks," he agreed, but also said, ”“You have to make choices, congressman."

