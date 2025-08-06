'Take into account the survivors': Giuffre family responds to report of Vance-led Epstein strategy talks

The family of Virginia Giuffre is speaking out following a report that Vice President JD Vance is hosting a “strategy session” on the Trump administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein files.

Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent sex trafficking accusers, died by suicide earlier this year.

CNN reported that Vance planned to convene top Trump administration officials at his home in Indiana.

"Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein," Giuffre's family said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "Their voices must be heard, above all."

However, a spokesperson for the vice president disputed the CNN report.

“The CNN story is pure fiction," said William Martin, communications director to the vice president. "There was never a supposed meeting scheduled at the Vice President’s residence to discuss Epstein strategy."

The Trump administration has faced growing pressure to release more information about Epstein since the FBI and Justice Department released a memo in July stating that a review of the sex offender’s case found no “incriminating client list.”

The memo prompted backlash from some of President Trump’s staunchest supporters, many of whom had expected greater transparency regarding Epstein’s extensive network.

Since then, Blanche has interviewed Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

Giuffre’s family said survivors should be consulted before any information is made public.

"Any information that may be released by the government should take into account the survivors who wish to remain anonymous, for their safety and well-being," Giuffre's family statement says.

They also expressed a willingness to testify before lawmakers about the lasting impact the case has had on victims.

