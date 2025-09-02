Is the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom a pro or a con?

A new school year is upon us, and so is the use of new technology — and that raises the question: Should teachers and students be utilizing artificial intelligence in their classrooms?

CEO of Teach for America Aneesh Sohoni joined Scripps News to talk about the way educators are measuring the pros and cons of AI.

Sohoni said their organization trains all incoming teachers on how to properly use artificial intelligence as a classroom tool.

"We've seen that the early research is showing that educators are able to save upwards of six hours a week and able to focus their time and their energy on doing what they're uniquely positioned to do, which is build deep and meaningful relationships with their students and really help students feel like they're engaged and part of a learning environment that works for them," said Sohoni.

He added that AI can be a great companion tool, but it doesn't replace the need for an educator.

Sohoni said when it comes to using artificial intelligence in the classroom, it's all about balance.

"What our students are telling us is that that human engagement — the ability to build a meaningful relationship with another adult — is also important to their learning as well and so we think it's a matter of doing both," Sohoni said.