Villanova president says report of active shooter on campus was a 'cruel hoax'

A Villanova University officials says reports of an active shooter on the school's campus Thursday evening was the result of a "cruel hoax."

“There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms on campus,” Villanova President Rev. Peter M. Donohue said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The announcement comes after students and people in the area were urged to shelter in place and lock and barricade all doors as police investigated. Additional reports advised the public to stay away from the law school.

Video shared on social media showed crowds of people being rushed into buildings. New student orientation reportedly began Thursday and classes for the fall semester are scheduled to start on Monday.

Villanova University — located about 15 miles outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — is a private Catholic University that got heightened attention earlier this year, as it's the college Pope Leo XIV attended.