Trump: Person of interest in killing of Charlie Kirk in custody

Trump says someone close to him may have turned him in.
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump is joined on stage with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk as he finishes speaking at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Friday Morning that a person of interest in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been detained.

"I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody."

President Trump says he hopes the shooter gets the death penalty. He indicated in the interview that there was help from a minister who works with law enforcement, who knows a U.S. Marshall, and “they took it from there.”

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. They have not yet confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.

