Trump: Person of interest in killing of Charlie Kirk in custody

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Friday Morning that a person of interest in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been detained.

"I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody."

President Trump says he hopes the shooter gets the death penalty. He indicated in the interview that there was help from a minister who works with law enforcement, who knows a U.S. Marshall, and “they took it from there.”

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. They have not yet confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.