Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members

Police in Tennessee said on Tuesday that the man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found alone has been arrested.

It came shortly after police warned residents to stay inside their homes, having received a report that the man was spotted in a neighborhood.

Authorities said Austin Robert Drummond was in custody amid a search.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation already charged Dearrah Sanders, 23, Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators allege the woman and two men "assisted" Drummond, 28, in the killings.

Authorities have left many questions unanswered, including how the three people allegedly helped Drummond, the manner in which the victims were killed and how the baby ended up in a car seat in the Tigrett area, roughly 40 miles from the bodies.

Last week, authorities said they found the car in Jackson that they believe Drummond had been driving. Authorities believe the family murders were a targeted attack by Drummond, who had a relationship with the victims, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said. The baby is safe and being cared for.

Authorities have identified the four people found dead in Tiptonville as James M. Wilson, 21, and 20-year-old Adrianna Williams, the baby's parents; 15-year-old Braydon Williams and 38-year-old Cortney Rose, the mother of Adrianna Williams and Braydon Williams.