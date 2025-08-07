Man accused of killing 2 Israeli Embassy staff members charged with hate crimes

The man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., now faces nine federal charges, including murder of a foreign official and hate crime resulting in death.

Authorities allege Elias Rodriguez, 30, shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in May as he shouted, "Free Palestine." Investigators said Rodriguez also made statements about "intifada," "revolution," and "free Gaza."

“This brutal, anti-Semitic violence has no place in our country or anywhere in civilization,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

In court documents, prosecutors said Rodriguez had a history of making antisemitic statements online.

In a video posted in October 2024, prosecutors said he posted a video on social media critical of Israel's actions in Gaza, saying, "What more evidence is needed that the colony and its recalcitrants will have to be totally extirpated by the end of all this."

“Make no mistake: This attack was targeted, antisemitic violence,” said Assistant Director in Charge Jensen. “The FBI will continue to pursue all leads and use all available resources to investigate this heinous murder.”

If convicted on the federal charges, Rodriguez would be eligible for the death penalty.

"This begins the statutory process and whether to seek the death penalty. This is a weighty decision. It takes time," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said. "There will be a rigorous process after which the capital case section in the attorney general's office will advise the attorney general and the attorney general herself will make a decision regarding whether or not this office will seek death against Elias Rodriguez."