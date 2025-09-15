DNA links suspect to Charlie Kirk killing as investigators probe motive, FBI says

DNA evidence from a screwdriver and a towel that was wrapped around a discarded firearm matches the man charged with killing conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, according to Erica Knight, spokesperson for FBI Director Kash Patel.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested Thursday night, nearly two days after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. Kirk was about 20 minutes into his event when a single shot struck him in the neck.

Knight said the FBI is also investigating a note that stated, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m gonna take it.” She said the original note was destroyed, but forensic evidence and interviews confirmed its content.

“The suspect has not confessed and is refusing to cooperate,” Knight said. She added that others around him, including his partner, are cooperating with investigators.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson’s partner is a male transitioning to female. He noted it is uncertain whether gender identity influenced the motive, given Kirk’s history of opposing transgender rights.

“This partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening,” Cox said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the FBI is examining a group chat with more than 20 members linked to the suspect, Knight said. So far, no one else has been charged.

As the investigation continues, plans are underway to honor Kirk’s life. A public memorial titled “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk” is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The event, hosted by Turning Point USA, will open its doors at 8 a.m., with the program beginning at 11 a.m.