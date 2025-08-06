Casualties reported at Georgia Army base following reports of active shooter

Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army base in southern Georgia, has been put on lockdown due to an active shooter incident, officials said on the base's Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Casualties have been reported, but officials did not give any specific details — including whether or not those casualties involved injuries or deaths.

The lockdown was put in place just after 11 a.m. ET.

The base said the incident occurred in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, and law enforcement was on the scene.

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership," the base said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X that he and his family were "saddened" by the "tragedy at Ft. Stewart."

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp stated.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and home to thousands of soldiers in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. It's located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah in the town of Hinesville.

This is a breaking news story. Follow along for updates.