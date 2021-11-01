Leftover Turkey Waffle Sandwich Might Be Better Than The Thanksgiving Meal Itself

It’s hard to top a Thanksgiving meal, but if you look forward to the leftovers the next day more than the actual feast, Butterball has created a brand new breakfast (yes, breakfast!) recipe you will definitely want to try.

Butterball Test Kitchen’s new Ultimate Leftover Turkey Waffle Sandwich takes all your Thanksgiving Day favorites and turns them into a post-Thanksgiving breakfast. You’ll need sweet potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and (of course) turkey. You can also add anything else you have left, like green beans or other vegetables.

You will also need a waffle maker and aluminum foil, so make sure you have both before beginning. Check out the full recipe below:

Ultimate Leftover Turkey Waffle Sandwich

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes (can substitute russet potatoes if desired)

1 6-ounce box turkey flavored instant stuffing mix (or leftover, already made stuffing)

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1 14-ounce can whole berry cranberry sauce

1 12-ounce jar roasted turkey gravy

1⁄2-pound cooked Butterball turkey breast, sliced 1⁄4-inch thick

1 container of spring greens mixture

Directions

1. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions. Spread cooked stuffing onto a baking sheet and allow to cool slightly. Transfer cooled stuffing to a large mixing bowl. add egg stuffing and mix well. Divide stuffing mixture into two portions.

2. Place sheets of foil over two plates, spray with cooking spray. Arrange stuffing portions onto each plate. Press stuffing into a compact circle (about the size of waffle maker) to form a stuffing patty.

3. Let stand 5-10 minutes to firm up slightly. Turn on the waffle maker and start reheating leftovers of your choice such as sweet potatoes and green beans.

4. Once waffle maker is hot, spray it with non-stick cooking spray and flip (or slide off plate with a spatula) stuffing patty onto waffle maker. Close top and press down slightly. Allow waffle to cook until golden brown and toasted.

5. Place cooked waffle on a cutting board; slice in half. Spread each half with warmed sweet potatoes and top with turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy and greens. Top with second half. Serve immediately. Repeat with remaining stuffing portion.

Butterball

The waffle sandwich is just one of a few recipes created by Butterball’s Test Kitchen this year. Other recipes include Thanksgiving Roll Ups and Spicy Dry Brined Turkey.

This year also marks 40 years since Butterball started their Turkey Talk-Line, offering help to customers who are struggling with their Thanksgiving dinners since 1981. While the talk line was originally only offered over the phone, advice is now being dispatched on , Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, live chats, texting, emails, via Amazon’s Alexa and, new this year, through TikTok.



Butterball

Will you be trying any new recipes this Thanksgiving?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.