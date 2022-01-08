Truly’s Latest Hard Seltzers Are A Bubbly Take On Your Favorite Margaritas

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Truly has been in the hard seltzer game for years, giving us everything from an iced tea and hard seltzer hybrid to hard seltzer lemonade, a line of boozy ice pops and have even opened a hard seltzer taproom.

This year, the brand is starting 2022 with a brand-new drink: margarita-style hard seltzers. A bubbly take on the traditional margarita, the seltzers come in four flavors, including classic lime, strawberry hibiscus, watermelon cucumber and mango chili. All are made with real lime juice, real agave nectar and sea salt, and have 5.3% alcohol by volume, 110 calories, 1 gram of sugar and are gluten-free.

Truly tested more than 100 recipes before choosing the four flavors. With the addition of these new flavors, Truly now has 32 hard seltzers, so even if margaritas aren’t your thing, you’re bound to find something you like.

You can find the new seltzers in stores nationwide now in a 12 pack. They are priced the same as other Truly hard seltzers.

While new for Truly’s hard seltzer lineup, Jose Cuervo launched a tequila-infused hard seltzer last summer. The Playamar Hard Seltzer comes in four flavors — lime, grapefruit, mango and black cherry — all with 90 calories and 4.5% ABV per 12-ounce can.

Cutwater Spirits also has a tequila soda and Tequila Paloma, which is made with grapefruit soda. If you don’t want your tequila in a soda, they also have canned margaritas without the seltzer that have an ABV of between 10-12.5%. You’ll find a traditional margarita as well as flavors like mango, peach and strawberry.

The brand also has cocktail popsicles, which come in four flavors including tequila margarita, and canned Long Island Iced Tea which also has tequila in it and comes in at 13.2% ABV. Just like a usual Long Island Iced Tea, it also includes vodka, rum and gin.

Do margaritas top your list of favorite cocktails?

