BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — First responders responded to a call about a crash on US41 and North Bay Drive in Bonita Springs.

The call was received around 1:50 am and involved a truck colliding with a construction truck.

According to the Bonita Springs Fire Chief, one person was transported for care.

Southbound lanes were temporarily shut down this morning while the fire was on the scene.

Officials believe injuries are non-life-threatening.