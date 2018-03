ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has removed a camper that was dangling over an I-275 overpass after a crash on Thursday.

The camper was pushed over the guard rail on the northbound lanes in the area of 5th Ave. S.

Traffic on NB I-275 is currently closed and traffic and traffic on 5th Ave. is also closed.

MORE: Photos from the scene

No one was hurt in the accident.

According to St. Petersburg Police and Florida Highway patrol, there are major delays in both directions of I-275.

Initial reports indicate a family was on the way to Walt Disney World when their trailer was rear-ended by another vehicle. The camper, being pulled by a Ford Explorer got pushed over the overpass and dangled over the edge.

A tow truck responded to remove the trailer. The trailer was removed at approximately 12:40 p.m. and crews are working to reopen the roadway.

I-275 will be delayed northbound and 5th Ave S underneath is closed between 16th St and 20th st pic.twitter.com/FRQnIuN2I3 — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) March 15, 2018