COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There has been a traffic change for Eastbound traffic on Immokalee Road between Airport Road and Livingston Road due to an oil spill.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Piper Blvd. as crews are in the process of cleaning up the oil on the roadway. The traffic change is expected change in the next three to four hours.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and drive with care.